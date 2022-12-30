iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton reduced its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 1,646.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 497,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,554,000 after buying an additional 469,339 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,861,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 89.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after buying an additional 68,850 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,486,000 after buying an additional 39,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 179.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 25,760 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXG opened at $70.59 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $59.97 and a 1 year high of $86.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.49.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

