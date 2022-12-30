Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $106.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.13 and its 200-day moving average is $110.52. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

