Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $768,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $180,650,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 642.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 897,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,180,000 after buying an additional 776,491 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,547,000 after buying an additional 628,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $100,880,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $168.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.55 and a 200-day moving average of $161.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.