Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,877 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $226.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.29 and its 200 day moving average is $235.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $179.80 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PXD. Morgan Stanley lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

