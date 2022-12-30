Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 6,840 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,840 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $104.19 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.45 and a 1 year high of $107.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.99.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

