Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton owned 0.26% of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $441,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,542,000. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 111,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LEMB opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average of $33.69. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $40.19.

