Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 5.6% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $51.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average of $39.62.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

