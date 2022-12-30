Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $91.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.04.

