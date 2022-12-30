Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 3,740 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton owned about 0.20% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 43,156 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 59,522 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,527,000.

NASDAQ:SLQD opened at $47.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.05. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $51.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

