SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,959 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.7% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 136.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 443.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 194.1% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPSB stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.50. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97.

