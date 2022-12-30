Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,695 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,150,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802,885 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366,939 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,407,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 602.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,097,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,229,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150,330 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27.

