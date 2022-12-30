Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 5,625 OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,075,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,683,000 after acquiring an additional 89,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 24.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,955,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,217,000 after purchasing an additional 173,657 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $86,842,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 2,242.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,142,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

OGE Energy stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $42.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.93.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. OGE Energy had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $117,251.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

