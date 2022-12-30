Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Acquires 18,788 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,788 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 21,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $28.82 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.38.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

