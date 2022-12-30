Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Has $6.12 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Chile ETF comprises 2.8% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS ECH opened at $26.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.