Trilogy Capital Inc. Takes $200,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,046,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,489,000 after acquiring an additional 22,323 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,973,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 472,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,579,000 after acquiring an additional 231,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,064,000 after acquiring an additional 72,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $82.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.84 and a 200 day moving average of $82.45. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $73.71 and a 12-month high of $97.90.

