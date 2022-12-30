Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 29,977 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,977 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF opened at $32.53 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.35.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.