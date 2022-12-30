Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.3% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

IVW stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.31. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $84.82.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

