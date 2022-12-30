Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Decreases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,456 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,528,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,312,000 after acquiring an additional 156,701 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGE opened at $30.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average of $30.48. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28.

