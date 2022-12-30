Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Purchases 9,878 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,710,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,267,000 after acquiring an additional 409,137 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 863,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,323,000 after buying an additional 13,897 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 841,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,909,000 after buying an additional 66,552 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 837,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,539,000 after buying an additional 45,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 729,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,141,000 after buying an additional 29,664 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ITOT opened at $84.99 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $77.44 and a twelve month high of $108.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.57.

