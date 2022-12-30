Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Has $351,000 Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 28,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $30.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

