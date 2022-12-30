Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Decreased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,669 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.79. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $80.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

