Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWZ. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 79.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 57,407 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWZ opened at $28.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $39.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.82.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

