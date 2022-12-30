iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,884 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.1% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 58,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average of $46.97.

