Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 256,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 203,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 97,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Insider Activity

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $60.86 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $153.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

