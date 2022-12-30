McDonald Partners LLC Takes $258,000 Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $775,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $839,000. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 726.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WOLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

Wolfspeed Stock Up 2.8 %

Wolfspeed stock opened at $69.24 on Friday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.07 and a 1-year high of $125.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.86.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,428.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,428.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 1,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,646.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.