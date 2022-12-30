Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.1% in the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 252.7% in the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 179,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,069,000 after buying an additional 128,611 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $871,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE opened at $145.59 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.72.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

