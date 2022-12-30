Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 33,530 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,530 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.72.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

