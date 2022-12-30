SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Whitcomb & Hess Inc.

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,001 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 7.9% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $17,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,589,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,756,000 after buying an additional 1,700,644 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,592,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,746 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,548,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,800,000 after purchasing an additional 343,093 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,091,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,968,000 after purchasing an additional 208,715 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG opened at $50.75 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $73.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

