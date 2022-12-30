Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 3,162 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $85.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.64. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $108.91.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend
