Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $15.02 Million Position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $15,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 43.3% during the third quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1,367.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,491,000.

BATS:NEAR opened at $49.26 on Friday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.23.

