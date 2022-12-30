Trilogy Capital Inc. Invests $205,000 in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

FLO opened at $28.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.38.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 86.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.