Hodges Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 165.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.39.

AT&T Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.