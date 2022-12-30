McDonald Partners LLC Has $275,000 Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

McDonald Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 3.0 %

TE Connectivity stock opened at $115.64 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $165.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.08.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

