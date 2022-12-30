McDonald Partners LLC Sells 20,211 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

McDonald Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,211 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.89.

KeyCorp Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:KEY opened at $17.43 on Friday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.