Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 24.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

DUK opened at $103.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

