Hodges Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.46. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,152,064.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,067,772.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

