Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 40,917 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,917 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 22.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,826,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,993,000 after buying an additional 1,254,195 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 13.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,230,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,636,000 after buying an additional 622,449 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 9.8% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,124,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,572,000 after buying an additional 369,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Twilio by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,651,000 after buying an additional 12,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $113.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $50.00 in a report on Sunday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.96.

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO opened at $48.11 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $270.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.32.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $26,309.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,377.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,621 shares of company stock worth $457,043 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.