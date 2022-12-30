TFC Financial Management Sells 300 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TFC Financial Management lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,257 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Walmart by 60.6% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $142.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $383.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.62 and its 200 day moving average is $135.36. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

