Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,185 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Research Solutions worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 19.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Research Solutions during the second quarter worth $177,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 96.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 115,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 56,380 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 635,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 42.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 252,932 shares during the period. 34.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Research Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RSSS opened at $1.95 on Friday. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94.

Research Solutions Profile

Research Solutions ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $8.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Research Solutions, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

