Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,342 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Global Medical REIT worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 80,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 436,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 43,490 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 152,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $620.47 million, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.03. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 336.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

