CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 63,347 shares.The stock last traded at $120.60 and had previously closed at $121.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of CRA International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

CRA International Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.35. The company has a market capitalization of $869.15 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32.

CRA International Increases Dividend

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.41. CRA International had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $148.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.23 million. Research analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This is a boost from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 588.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 2,174.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

