CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.18

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 663246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on CloudMD Software & Services from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bloom Burton raised shares of CloudMD Software & Services from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
CloudMD Software & Services Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.79 million and a PE ratio of -1.37.
About CloudMD Software & Services
CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.
See Also
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.