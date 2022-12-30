Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $441,000 Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $132,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,617.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $397,285. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HMN opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 95.52%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

