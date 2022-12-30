Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading 3.6% Higher

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. 547,411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 22,595,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.28 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 85.90% and a negative net margin of 668.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 101,425 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $162,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,208,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,734,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,070,384.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,212,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,783,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 101,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $162,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,208,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,734,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,923,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,772,348. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 199.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 132,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 88,358 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 74,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 28.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 17.6% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 102,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 15,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 15.3% during the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 18,715 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.