Hodges Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,044 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BROS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of BROS opened at $28.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.24. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $66.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $198.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dutch Bros news, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,924.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Further Reading

