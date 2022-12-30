Hodges Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. FMR LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,781,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,930 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,031 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,428,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in H&R Block by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after acquiring an additional 961,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in H&R Block by 10,732.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 921,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,546,000 after acquiring an additional 912,967 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.79. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 613.29% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $179.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

