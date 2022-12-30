Islay Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Islay Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 110.0% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 1,764.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $142.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.69. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.50 and a 52 week high of $183.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.57.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $8.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by ($0.46). Arch Resources had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 111.61%. The company had revenue of $863.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.92 earnings per share. Arch Resources’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 51.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $10.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 1.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $34,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $34,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $214.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Arch Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.