Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 17,388 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,388 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 582.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 67.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAVE opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.88. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAVE. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

