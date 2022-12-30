Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.58

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 533187 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mogo from C$3.75 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Eight Capital set a C$2.50 price target on Mogo in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Mogo alerts:

Mogo Stock Up 10.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.45 million and a P/E ratio of -1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.72.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.