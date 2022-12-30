Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $595,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,802 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,780 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $281,635,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,316,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,019,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $76.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.99 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

